The suspect with explosives in his vehicle outside of the Library of Congress near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

Sources say the suspect has been identified as Ray Roseberry.

He was reportedly live-streaming on social media while inside his vehicle and video clips are circulating online.

