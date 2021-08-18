https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/taliban-execute-four-afghanistan-army-police-commanders-kandahar-cricket-stadium/

The Taliban terrorists executed four Afghanistan Army and Police commanders in the cricket stadium in Kandahar.

One of the men was Hashem Rigwal, former police chief in Takht-e-Pul district.

Hashem was hero who didn’t stop fighting terrorism until he was captured.

Sad to hear that #Taliban terrorists executed four #Afghanistan Army & Police commanders in the cricket stadium of #Kandahar. One of the was Hashem Rigwal, former police chief in Takht-e-Pul district. A hero who didn’t stop fighting terrorism until he was captured. pic.twitter.com/vgaWlgNftK — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 18, 2021

They also executed his relatives.

breaking news The Taliban today executed Hashem Rigwal, a police chief in Takhta district of Kandahar province, along with two of his relatives at a Kandahar sports stadium. #we_can’t_trust them for ever. @kim_staffieri @mattczeller @coexistpeace @USEmbassyKabul — Zaki Adaa (@NasratullahDos1) August 18, 2021

