The Taliban terrorists executed four Afghanistan Army and Police commanders in the cricket stadium in Kandahar.

One of the men was Hashem Rigwal, former police chief in Takht-e-Pul district.
Hashem was hero who didn’t stop fighting terrorism until he was captured.

They also executed his relatives.

