Posted by Kane on August 18, 2021 2:45 am

Taliban say women will be permitted to go to school and work ‘according to the principles of Islam.’

“Women can be educated up to university level. Women will be expected to wear the hijab but not the burka. These are not our rules, these are Islamic rules, and it is for their security.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” he said.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims. They should be in the government structure according to Shariah law,” Samangani said, using the militants’ new name for Afghanistan.

