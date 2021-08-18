https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-new-taliban-rules-for-women-in-afghanistan/

“We respect them” The Taliban says Afghan “women will be allowed to work” and it will guarantee their rights “within the limits of Islam.” Some experts, however, remain wary of the group’s intentions despite such claims. Read more: https://t.co/uPrVg4HJWS pic.twitter.com/J1DWvmDlcp — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021

Taliban say women will be permitted to go to school and work ‘according to the principles of Islam.’

“Women can be educated up to university level. Women will be expected to wear the hijab but not the burka. These are not our rules, these are Islamic rules, and it is for their security.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” he said.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims. They should be in the government structure according to Shariah law,” Samangani said, using the militants’ new name for Afghanistan.