The Taliban reportedly killed a woman for not wearing a burqa on the same day the terrorist organization promised to honor women’s rights, according to a report from the

New York Post.

What are the details?

The Post said that Taliban fighters shot and killed a woman Tuesday despite vowing to respect and honor women’s rights.

Fox News reported that a grisly photo of a woman lying in a pool of blood emerged from Takhar province.

In the photo, people identified as the woman’s loved ones can be seen crouched around the woman after she was reportedly gunned down by insurgents for not wearing a head covering while in public.

According to a Wednesday report from the U.K. Mirror, the woman was reportedly “executed by a rampaging death squad in [Taloqan].”

The New York Post reported that Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the insurgent group would “honor women’s rights” and urged women to return to school and work while handing out headscarves.

A former Afghani contractor with the U.S. State Department told Fox News that Taliban fighters were attacking Afghans who were trying to flee from Taliban rule.

“There was kids, women, babies, old women, they could barely walk,” the unnamed former contractor told Fox News. “They [are in a] very, very bad situation, I’m telling you. At the end, I was thinking that there was like 10,000 or more than 10,000 people, and they’re running into the airport. … The Taliban [were] beating people and the people were jumping from the fence, the concertina wire, and also the wall.”

Fox News reported that the contractor said the militants were “going through neighborhoods in search of people who’d helped the U.S. and that Taliban fighters had questioned his neighbors about him.”

There are other reports that the Taliban fired shots at protesters across Afghanistan over the last several days, and noted that members of the Taliban were also said to have beaten journalists in the unfolding chaos.

