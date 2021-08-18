https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/taliban-leader-abdul-ghani-baradar-arrives-kabul-lead-islamic-state-afghanistan-government/

The convoy carrying Abdul Ghani Baradar and Taliban officials arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan this morning.

Baradar is the leader of the Taliban and will become the so-called president of the Islamic State of Afghanistan in the coming days.

There is a Twitter page set up for Abdul Ghani Baradar but it is not clear if this is his page.

Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but later released for some reason in 2018.

China met with Baradar in July.

Baradar will be in control.

He arrived in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

