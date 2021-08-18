https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/taliban-leader-abdul-ghani-baradar-arrives-kabul-lead-islamic-state-afghanistan-government/

The convoy carrying Abdul Ghani Baradar and Taliban officials arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan this morning.

Baradar is the leader of the Taliban and will become the so-called president of the Islamic State of Afghanistan in the coming days.

#BREAKING: The convoy of #Taliban officials among them Abdul Ghani Baradar, its leader are about to reach #Kabul. Soon, Muallah Baradar will become the so-called president of Islamic State of #Afghanistan. That’s the convoy coming from #Kandahar on-road pic.twitter.com/h0gLXvlZc0 — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 18, 2021

There is a Twitter page set up for Abdul Ghani Baradar but it is not clear if this is his page.

Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but later released for some reason in 2018.

China met with Baradar in July.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan’s Taliban, in Tianjin, China July 28,2021. Li Ran/Xinhua via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. pic.twitter.com/Ks6kjDM19d — Jorge Silva (@jgesilva) August 14, 2021

Baradar will be in control.

There will be no interim govt.

The Taliban decided to retain full control of power in their own hands.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as président of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is talking for the recognition of the Taliban govt by the nations of the world. pic.twitter.com/UW42ipgLoQ — (@AIYIAL) August 17, 2021

He arrived in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

The Taliban said one of its leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had returned to Afghanistan after 10 years. Latest from Afghanistan here: https://t.co/tux4vpnvT8 pic.twitter.com/RHkwg8m5DI — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 18, 2021

