https://thepostmillennial.com/taliban-kills-afghani-woman-allegedly-for-not-wearing-a-burqa?utm_campaign=64469



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Despite pledges from Taliban leadership to respect “women’s rights,” within the framework of Sharia law, an Afghan women was recently killed over not wearing a burqa.

A graphic photo was obtained by Fox News, showing the woman laying on the ground in a pool of her own blood surrounded by her parents.

The woman was reportedly shot and killed by Taliban fighters in Taloqan, Takhar province, for going without a burqa.

CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward asked Taliban Commander Assad Massoud Khistani about how the Taliban will protect women, with many women fearing that they won’t be able to go to school or work.

“How do you protect women, because many women are afraid they will not be allowed to go to school, they will not be allowed to work?” Ward asked.

“The female, the women, can continue their life and we will not say anything for them, they can go to their school, they can continue their education,” Khistani said, adding that women must cover up.

“So like I’m wearing?” Ward asked. She was wearing a black headscarf and abaya, a shapeless dress that covers the body.

“Uh, not like you, but covering their face,” Khistani responded. Ward noted that this would actually be a niqab, which is a veil for the face that permits a woman to see through a mesh panel.

“Why do they have to cover their face?” Ward pushed.

“Because it is in our Islam,” Khistani responded.

In another report, Ward highlighted the booming sale of burqas in Kabul as women rush to buy the garments, fearing what will happen if they are seen walking down the street without one on.

.@clarissaward says a Kabul shopkeeper told her he’s selling a lot more burkas “because people are frightened.” “You start to understand how the space for women becomes smaller and smaller, how their rights become marginalized, how they ultimately become disenfranchised.” pic.twitter.com/nXVSuThsZy — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) August 17, 2021

Ward said that burqas “are enjoying now something of a renaissance because as the Taliban have come back into town, more and more women are afraid to walk down the street even wearing very conservative attire, like I am wearing now.” Ward was wearing the same black hijab and abaya as seen in previous reporting segments.

“And so we actually talked to the shopkeeper a little while ago and he told us that he’s been selling a lot more burqas because people are frightened. They’re coming out, they’re buying them for their wives, their daughters, whoever it may be, because they feel that from now on, this is the way for women to be safe, safe on the streets,” said Ward.

“And this is how it starts, okay? Because we hear from the Taliban again and again. women’s rights will be protected. Women will be allowed to be educated women will be allowed to go to work,” said Ward.

“But when you have women so afraid that they’re going out to buy burqas because they’re worried to be seen on the streets, even dress very conservatively as I am, you start to understand how the space for women becomes smaller and smaller, how their rights become marginalized, and how they ultimately become disenfranchised,” Ward reported.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

