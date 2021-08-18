https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/18/the-hills-joe-concha-reminds-everybody-what-the-white-house-was-focused-on-just-2-weeks-ago/

Today the news out of Afghanistan just got worse and worse for the American citizens there (and others) trying to escape the country as the Taliban seizes control. Things got so bad that President Biden decided to address the nation about… Covid-19, vaccines, and why Republican governors opposing school mask mandates are putting people in danger:

The Hill’s Joe Concha remembers what the big focus at the White House was not very many days ago:

The wheels have completely come off this administration — if they were ever on in the first place.

Who knows… maybe the TikTok guy would have handled the Afghanistan situation better than Biden (or whoever’s making the calls) did.

Priorities!

It’s a clown show all around. And a disastrous one at that.

It’s likely he couldn’t possibly do worse than what’s currently going on. No mean tweets though.

