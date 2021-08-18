https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/18/the-most-heartbreaking-footage-afghan-women-at-kabul-airport-beg-us-soldiers-to-save-them-from-the-fate-that-awaits-them-under-the-taliban-video/

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council called on the Taliban to respect women.

The UN Security Council has issued a statement on Afghanistan, in part calling for the “full, equal and meaningful participation of women” in a new government. pic.twitter.com/HKdp1ESnxt — Laura Kelly (@HelloLauraKelly) August 16, 2021

Shortly thereafter, Joe Biden’s State Department called on the new Taliban government to be more “inclusive.”

The State Department joins the UN Security Council in calling for an “inclusive” government in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/TDsQecokfv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

Well, the U.N. and the Biden administration may have faith in the Taliban to respect Afghan women, but Afghan women don’t seem to be nearly as confident:

Afghan girls begging for help from American forces at Kabul Airport How much the fear of #Talibans dominates them, it is felt by their plea for help.#kabulairport #Talibans #Afghanistan #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/ERhAHB1DWo — Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) August 18, 2021

Afghan girls beg American soldiers at the airport to save them from what they know is coming. pic.twitter.com/KQyxULaXXp — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) August 18, 2021

Would the U.N. and Biden administration like to tell those women that they’ll be fine? That they’re just overreacting about the threat of being enslaved, raped, and murdered?

Joe Biden a few months ago: We are going to have a human rights driven foreign policy Joe Biden now: pic.twitter.com/620WtE9pc9 — Franck3E (@Franck3E) August 18, 2021

These women deserve to be acknowledged by the administration who abandoned them to their fate.

‘The Taliban is coming for me.’ ⚠️ A warning, the footage is harrowing, but we cannot look away. If our withdrawal was a well thought out and strategic one then it follows that decision makers knowingly condemned her to the fate she so viscerally feels is inevitable. https://t.co/XCHDMEzCdd — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) August 18, 2021

The Afghan women’s anguish and suffering are the Biden administration’s shame.

Imagine what the soldiers must be feeling listening to their cries. They want to help but they can’t — पुष्यमित्र शुंग (@IndicResistence) August 18, 2021

Why aren’t the planes full of women and children? — Melly K (@Kea_melly) August 18, 2021

This is the most heartbreaking footage. Painful to listen to — Keren Zelwer (@KerenZelwer) August 18, 2021

This is heartbreaking — Claire B (@cbrockfield) August 18, 2021

Heart wrenching. This is horrible. — Ernest Kalaba (@ernest_kalaba) August 18, 2021

Only a higher power can save those women now.

And only a higher power can forgive the Biden administration for what will happen to those women.

