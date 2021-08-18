https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/18/the-most-heartbreaking-footage-afghan-women-at-kabul-airport-beg-us-soldiers-to-save-them-from-the-fate-that-awaits-them-under-the-taliban-video/

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council called on the Taliban to respect women.

Shortly thereafter, Joe Biden’s State Department called on the new Taliban government to be more “inclusive.”

Well, the U.N. and the Biden administration may have faith in the Taliban to respect Afghan women, but Afghan women don’t seem to be nearly as confident:

Would the U.N. and Biden administration like to tell those women that they’ll be fine? That they’re just overreacting about the threat of being enslaved, raped, and murdered?

These women deserve to be acknowledged by the administration who abandoned them to their fate.

The Afghan women’s anguish and suffering are the Biden administration’s shame.

Only a higher power can save those women now.

And only a higher power can forgive the Biden administration for what will happen to those women.

