https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/08/18/the-squad-unavailable-for-comment-n429089
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Accurately Nails Biden on Why His Poll Numbers are Dropping
July 26, 2021
NBC News 'Reporter' Accidentally Reveals Next Front in Media War on Critical Race Theory Opponents
June 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy