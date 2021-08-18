https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-taliban-claimed-it-wouldnt-hurt-women-but-images-show-otherwise-the-terrorist-group-says-its-being-framed

The Taliban is suddenly concerned about its image.

The terrorist group is claiming that it is not responsible for the bloodied and beaten Afghans seen in recent images, NBC News reported.

“Images of the Taliban cracking down on a protest and bloodied women and children beaten by fighters are contradicting the more moderate image the militant group has been trying to project as it tries to consolidate power in Afghanistan,” the outlet reported.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the Taliban announced earlier this week that it would “provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values.” The terrorist organization also said it would provide “amnesty” to those who supported the Afghan government.

The latest images and reports continue to contradict the claims made by the Taliban. Less than a day after the Taliban made its claims about amnesty and women’s rights, the terrorist group killed at least four people and injured 13 others during a protest. While the Taliban also claimed it would provide “safe passage” for those heading to the Kabul airport to flee the country, photos from a Los Angeles Times journalist show women and children bloodied and beaten. The Associated Press reported that members of the Taliban were checking refugee’s documents and only letting in a few people. They also reportedly fired guns in the air to get the crowd to disperse.

NBC reported that Taliban officials “deny their fighters have been involved in this sort of violence, blaming the injuries on men impersonating the Taliban.”

The evidence suggests otherwise, with a constant stream of reports showing the Taliban is not following through on their assurances. As The Daily Wire previously reported:

The militant reportedly killed the woman for walking in public without a burqa. The killing comes amid reports of other acts of violence and oppression the Taliban is carrying out against Afghans. Hundreds of Afghans marched through the streets of Jalalabad on Wednesday waving the flag of the ousted Afghan government and protesting Taliban rule. Militants cracked down on the demonstration, firing into the crowd and beating protesters and journalists covering the event.

Further, reports have surfaced of women being forced to marry members of the Taliban and supporters of the former Afghan government getting executed in the streets.

Zarifa Ghafari, the first female mayor in Afghanistan, said she was expecting the Taliban to come and kill her and her family.

“I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can’t leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?” Ghafari said.

The Daily Wire also previously reported that the Taliban is searching for people who have opposed them in recent years:

Taliban militants are reportedly conducting door-to-door searches in Kabul looking for Afghan government officials, military members, and others who worked with the United States and other western countries. Taliban militants are also seeking out journalists. While the terrorist group has promised safety and publicly called for a “peaceful” transfer of power, refugees who flocked to Kabul prior to its fall said that the Taliban has already begun forced marriages and executions in outlying cities and towns. “Taliban started door to door search looking for govt officials, former police & security forces members & those who worked for foreign countries NGOs or infrastructures in Afghanistan. At least 3 journalists’ houses were searched in the last hour. Kabul is now becoming deadly,” one Kabul-based journalist tweeted on Monday. “This is a game-changer for us all. Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul. Nobody knows what happens next. Pray for us.”

The last time the Taliban took over Kabul, 25 years ago, they also promised amnesty to members of the former government. As we learned at the time, those promises meant nothing.

