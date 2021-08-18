https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/the-taliban-discover-gym-equipment-and-soft-serve-ice-cream-but-heres-what-really-going-on-a/

On a lighter note. . .

The Lebanon-based new service Mulhak shared this video of Taliban soldiers using gym equipment in the vacated presidential palace in Kabul.

Translation: “elements”#طالبان They practice sports in Jim Hall at the Presidential Palace in #كابل“:

عناصر “#طالبان” يمارسون الرياضة في قاعة جيم بالقصر الرئاسي في #كابل pic.twitter.com/A2ZraOqHtm — Mulhak ملحق 🇱🇧 (@Mulhak) August 16, 2021

And here’s a photo that’s going viral from Afghanistan-based TOLOnews reporter Abdulhaq Omeri of the Taliban discovering soft-serve ice cream:

Now, we have no idea if this is actually of Taliban soldiers or not, but, shout-out to the guy covering his comrades with an RPG:

Taliban soldiers detaining people in the streets of Kabul. It gets worse by the hour. pic.twitter.com/NdROrkhWYk — Roh Yakobi (@Roh_Yakobi) August 17, 2021

But, alas, here’s what’s also going on on the ground:

DEVELOPING: Reports emerge of Taliban fighters beating women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul. Taliban officials deny their fighters have been involved in this sort of violence, blaming the injuries on men impersonating the Taliban. https://t.co/cbc0tgbI8V — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2021

And this:

Taliban are all around the Kabul airport. Interpreter with a visa told me he can’t get to the terminal. pic.twitter.com/uN4EkBd25n — Ben Packham (@bennpackham) August 18, 2021

And this:

Shots ring out behind @clarissaward – as she stands less than 200 yards from the entrance of the Kabul airport. “It’s definitely chaotic, she says. “It’s definitely dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/3iNgULO0fO — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 18, 2021

Buckle up, everyone.

