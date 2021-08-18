https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/this-is-manslaughter-lawyer-dean-obeidallah-wants-gov-ron-desantis-charged-with-crimes-for-banning-masks-at-school/

Radio host Dean Obeidallah is keeping his eyes on the prize, and that’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Speaking as a lawyer, Obeidallah wants to know why DeSantis hasn’t been charged with crimes for banning masks in schools, knowing children and teachers will die. “This is MANSLAUGHTER,” he declares, though it would be a tough charge to stick seeing as DeSantis hasn’t banned masks and anyone who wants to wear one is welcome to. The ban is on mandates, not mask-wearing.

As a lawyer I have to ask why Ron DeSantis is not charged with crimes for BANNING masks at school when he KNOWS it will mean more children and teachers will get sick and some will DIE. There is no science backing up DeSantis ban-it’s 100% politics. This is MANSLAUGHTER. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 18, 2021

Reported for misinformation on COVID-19. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 19, 2021

Well, for starters, he didn’t ban masks, Mr. Lawyer. — Bill Allen (@pandajerk) August 19, 2021

Did he BAN them? Obviously, the answer is no.. but this is very dramatic. https://t.co/lFePiAQPkK — Stik (@stik2sports) August 19, 2021

“There is no science backing up DeSantis ban” There’s no reality backing up the claim that there’s a “DeSantis [mask] ban” either, but here we are. https://t.co/iGCYYpSGMA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 19, 2021

As a lawyer, it seems like you would know the difference between banning a mask mandate and banning masks. — Matt Crawford (@crawf) August 19, 2021

I can’t tell anymore if people really don’t know the difference between banning something and not mandating it. Are people really this stupid? https://t.co/EFTKtaAlgQ — Troy Franco (@tfranco817) August 19, 2021

As a not lawyer I have to ask how a lawyer can be so stupid as to conflate “not forcing people to do a thing and allowing them to choose” with “banning people from doing that thing” https://t.co/9uZeq6Q9oj — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) August 19, 2021

He banned masks? As in, people can’t choose to wear masks wherever they want? What’s the penalty for wearing a mask on Florida? I can’t believe I didn’t know about this criminalization of masks until now. — TotalYatMove (@TJsOnMaple) August 19, 2021

Because there is no ban. Your kid can wear a mask if you want them to. My god the misinformation here. — Wall Street Lunch (@banker88NY) August 19, 2021

He hasn’t banned masks, you idiot. Some lawyer you are. — The H2 (@TheH2) August 19, 2021

Prove mask mandates prevent broad infections. He hasn’t banned masks, only mandates. — PostingAccount21 (@PostingAccount2) August 19, 2021

You’re a pretty crappy lawyer if you don’t know the difference between banning masks and banning mask mandates — Calvin Parker (@Murph_clp) August 19, 2021

Probably because he’s not breaking any laws, but maybe that’s just me https://t.co/HrG3juatGm — Aaron Brotman (@AaronBrotman) August 19, 2021

Not a criminal lawyer, apparently https://t.co/MsjO7xfnmv — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 18, 2021

As a non-lawyer let me just say you’re a shitty lawyer. https://t.co/HzIhrqxPHn — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 19, 2021

This is disinformation — Brad Wesley (@RealBradWesley) August 18, 2021

What if an Obeidallah fan is a Florida parent who plans to send her kid to school masked. She reads the false tweet below and believes she cannot send her kid masked? Isn’t the below COVID misinfo? Wasn’t Twitter supposed to flag or ban that? https://t.co/OIw8NuuUDg — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 18, 2021

Going to wager this tweet is not taken down for “misinformation”, because that has never been the issue. https://t.co/HzIhrqxPHn — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 19, 2021

Wait til you hear what Cuomo did. — rak3re 🇦🇲 (@rak3re) August 19, 2021

Truly spoken like a lawyer. — Big D CO/TX (@DoranOancia) August 18, 2021

Just unblocked you for the sole purpose of calling you a clown. Clown. — Notafarmer (@farmerted44) August 19, 2021

Go ahead, bring charges.

