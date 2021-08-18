https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/this-is-manslaughter-lawyer-dean-obeidallah-wants-gov-ron-desantis-charged-with-crimes-for-banning-masks-at-school/

Radio host Dean Obeidallah is keeping his eyes on the prize, and that’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Speaking as a lawyer, Obeidallah wants to know why DeSantis hasn’t been charged with crimes for banning masks in schools, knowing children and teachers will die. “This is MANSLAUGHTER,” he declares, though it would be a tough charge to stick seeing as DeSantis hasn’t banned masks and anyone who wants to wear one is welcome to. The ban is on mandates, not mask-wearing.

Go ahead, bring charges.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...