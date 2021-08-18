https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/this-is-manslaughter-lawyer-dean-obeidallah-wants-gov-ron-desantis-charged-with-crimes-for-banning-masks-at-school/
Radio host Dean Obeidallah is keeping his eyes on the prize, and that’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Speaking as a lawyer, Obeidallah wants to know why DeSantis hasn’t been charged with crimes for banning masks in schools, knowing children and teachers will die. “This is MANSLAUGHTER,” he declares, though it would be a tough charge to stick seeing as DeSantis hasn’t banned masks and anyone who wants to wear one is welcome to. The ban is on mandates, not mask-wearing.
As a lawyer I have to ask why Ron DeSantis is not charged with crimes for BANNING masks at school when he KNOWS it will mean more children and teachers will get sick and some will DIE. There is no science backing up DeSantis ban-it’s 100% politics. This is MANSLAUGHTER.
Reported for misinformation on COVID-19.
cc @BadLegalTakes https://t.co/biRYC3zMVO
Well, for starters, he didn’t ban masks, Mr. Lawyer.
He didn’t ban masks, “Counselor” https://t.co/cpCSj6Qs29
Did he BAN them? Obviously, the answer is no.. but this is very dramatic. https://t.co/lFePiAQPkK
“There is no science backing up DeSantis ban”
There’s no reality backing up the claim that there’s a “DeSantis [mask] ban” either, but here we are. https://t.co/iGCYYpSGMA
As a lawyer, it seems like you would know the difference between banning a mask mandate and banning masks.
I can’t tell anymore if people really don’t know the difference between banning something and not mandating it. Are people really this stupid? https://t.co/EFTKtaAlgQ
As a not lawyer I have to ask how a lawyer can be so stupid as to conflate “not forcing people to do a thing and allowing them to choose” with “banning people from doing that thing” https://t.co/9uZeq6Q9oj
He banned masks? As in, people can’t choose to wear masks wherever they want? What’s the penalty for wearing a mask on Florida? I can’t believe I didn’t know about this criminalization of masks until now.
Because there is no ban. Your kid can wear a mask if you want them to. My god the misinformation here.
He hasn’t banned masks, you idiot.
Some lawyer you are.
Prove mask mandates prevent broad infections. He hasn’t banned masks, only mandates.
You’re a pretty crappy lawyer if you don’t know the difference between banning masks and banning mask mandates
Probably because he’s not breaking any laws, but maybe that’s just me https://t.co/HrG3juatGm
Not a criminal lawyer, apparently https://t.co/MsjO7xfnmv
As a non-lawyer let me just say you’re a shitty lawyer. https://t.co/HzIhrqxPHn
This is disinformation
What if an Obeidallah fan is a Florida parent who plans to send her kid to school masked. She reads the false tweet below and believes she cannot send her kid masked?
Isn’t the below COVID misinfo? Wasn’t Twitter supposed to flag or ban that? https://t.co/OIw8NuuUDg
Going to wager this tweet is not taken down for “misinformation”, because that has never been the issue. https://t.co/HzIhrqxPHn
Wait til you hear what Cuomo did.
Truly spoken like a lawyer.
Just unblocked you for the sole purpose of calling you a clown. Clown.
Go ahead, bring charges.
