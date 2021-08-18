https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/18/this-is-what-happens-when-you-withdraw-nancy-pelosi-shrugs-off-taliban-taking-over-us-military-equipment-praises-joe-bidens-strong-and-decisive-action-video/

Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sang Joe Biden’s praises on the Afghanistan withdrawal and stressed the importance of ensuring that the U.S., international community, and Afghan government do everything they can to protect women and girls from the Taliban.

The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action. The Taliban must know the world is watching its actions. We are concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban. As we strive to assist them, we must recognize that their voices are important and respect their culture. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

Not sure what the U.S. can do since they’re getting the hell out of Afghanistan. The international community is writing strongly worded letters. And the Afghan government is … the Taliban.

The Taliban that is now using billions of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment to impose their will upon the people — yes, that includes women and girls — of Afghanistan. According to Pelosi, that’s just what happens in these sorts of situations:

Nancy Pelosi was asked about the tens of billions of dollars in equipment left behind for the Taliban. She says that “This is what happens when you withdraw.” pic.twitter.com/g9lipOTmdr — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 18, 2021

The important thing to remember is that Joe Biden did a great job. He was strong! He was decisive!

Nancy Pelosi on Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal: “I commend the President for the action that he took. It was strong. It was decisive.” pic.twitter.com/8D5f9VuA1E — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 18, 2021

Words mean things, Nancy.

And here’s Pelosi’s statement when Trump announced troop withdrawal back in November 2020 https://t.co/6htKGiOCCG pic.twitter.com/iUNFJRrEXb — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) August 18, 2021

If making sure that every decision he made was the worst one constitutes strength on Joe Biden’s part, we shudder to think what weakness would look like.

How does she say this not only with a straight face, but with a smiling face? https://t.co/3Xi74pfmwy — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) August 18, 2021

That make no f’n sense — olblueeyz (@olblueeyz) August 18, 2021

What about the thousands of American citizens that were left behind. “This is what happens when you withdraw.” — justlovenbekind (@justlovenbekind) August 18, 2021

This isn’t what happens when you withdraw, it’s what happens when you retreat. There is a difference, and that difference matters. — Gage (@RifleAndRockets) August 18, 2021

Mostly peaceful abandonment. — Larry mounce (@LDmounce) August 18, 2021

Pathetic leadership — Manny SPACquiao (@Manny_SPACquiao) August 18, 2021

Pelosi is the worst of the worst. https://t.co/0LnFpKFDex — Bird Dog Ó Súilleabháin (@AntiqueSully) August 18, 2021

Oh well. No doubt the women and girls of Afghanistan, at least, will be relieved to know that Nancy Pelosi has faith in the Biden administration to do the correct thing.

