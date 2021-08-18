https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/18/thousands-of-american-lives-and-bidens-political-future-are-in-the-hands-of-the-taliban-n1470725

Trust Us

Taliban terrorists have demanded that all Americans need to be out of Afghanistan by August 31. They have also set up checkpoints around Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, making it difficult for Americans and Afghan allies to catch a flight home. A recent report states the Taliban is beating and whipping Afghans who approach the airport entrances.

The U.S. embassy released an alert saying it can not guarantee safe passage to the airport.

“The security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport,” the alert said.

“Please be advised that a significant number of individuals have registered and space on these flights is available on a first come, first serve basis” it continued. “You may be required to wait at the airport for a significant amount of time until space is available.”

This comes one day after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan assured us that the Taliban terrorists are committed to offering “safe passage” to civilians seeking to leave the country.

American forces can not leave the airport to escort people to safety. That’s one Taliban promise broken.

Since the Islamic terrorist group took over Kabul, they also promised a “kinder and gentler” Taliban in regards to their treatment of women, then promptly shot a “heretic” for not wearing her burqa. Two promises broken. GRAPHIC WARNING, that last link has a pic of the woman soaked in blood.

“Taliban fighters shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burqa in Afghanistan on Tuesday — the same day the group pledged to usher in a new inclusive era in the country that honors ‘women’s rights.’”https://t.co/ePkqhrh0Q1 — Pastor A.B. Harris (@pastorabharris) August 18, 2021

Will the Taliban actually allow Americans and our Afghan allies to leave? Perhaps, but why would they? They are now large and in charge in Afghanistan. They have a new, huge ally in China, and Biden might be China’s puppet-boy. Fifteen thousand American hostages might seem tempting to a terrorist regime, empowered by their blitzkrieg-like victory over the Afghan army, and dedicated enemies of the U.S., no matter how friendly they seem to the dolts at CNN.

I’d hate for my life to be in the hands of a well-armed group of terrorists that can’t keep a promise.

Not Biden’s First Rodeo

The catastrophe in Kabul isn’t Joe Biden’s first humanitarian disaster. Though frequently ignored by the media, thousands of women and girls pouring over our southern border are raped, if not gang-raped, by the Mexican cartels controlling the floodgates. Not to mention the crime, and COVID, the illegal immigrants bring with them.

If, or more likely when, the slaughter begins in Afghanistan, the world will come down hard on Biden. His own people will turn their collective backs on him faster than he can pop an Adderall. Hopefully, the GOP will vote to impeach. We’ve seen it happen for far less, twice.

And let’s not talk about the terror attacks al Qaeda and the Taliban might already be planning against the U.S.

