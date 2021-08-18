https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/three-vaccinated-senators-test-positive-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Three vaccinated senators, Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Angus King (I-Maine), and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), announced on Thursday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” Wicker’s communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement.

“Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, was the second senator who announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

After explaining the precautions he has taken regarding COVID-19, King said in a statement:

“Despite all my efforts, when I began feeling mildly feverish yesterday, I took a test this morning at my doctor’s suggestion, and it came back positive. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread.

“I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been. While Maine people and Americans are ready to move past COVID-19 and return to our normal routines, the virus is not done with us yet. We must all continue to look out for one another through our words and actions, and remain united against this dangerous disease.”

Hickenlooper tweeted his announcement of catching COVID-19.

“I’ve tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” Hickenlooper tweeted. “I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions. I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms. If you haven’t gotten your shot—get it today! And a booster when it’s available too!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

