https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/anti-audit-dems-linked-to-cusef-partner/

‘NewDEAL Leaders’ – a network of progressive state and local officials including those suppressing audits of the 2020 election – has collaborated extensively with a Chinese Communist Party-backed influence group seeking to “neutralize opposition” to the regime, The National Pulse can reveal.

Alumni of the program also include Joe Biden’s Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Among the current chairs of the coalition, which “identifies, cultivates, and provides policy support to a network of 175 rising state and local Democrats,” is Delaware Senator Chris Coons, dubbed the “Biden Whisperer” and a “power player” among the president’s inner circle by Politico.

NewDEAL’s leaders include several high-profile Democratic leaders involved in the suppression of 2020 election audits such as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes. All three officials spoke at the group’s 2021 Annual Leaders Conference.

Fontes, who is currently running for Arizona Secretary of State, has accepted sponsored trips from NewDEAL’s partner: a controversial Chinese Communist Party-backed influence group known as the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF).

CUSEF is a key component of the Chinese Communist Party’s “United Front,” an effort that seeks to “co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies,” according to the U.S. government.

CUSEF was founded by the Vice-Chairman of the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s “United Front,” a multi-billion-dollar effort also closely tied to and controlled by the country’s People’s Liberation Army, the federal report adds.

Now, The National Pulse can reveal that NewDEAL has repeatedly sent its officials on trips to China sponsored by CUSEF.

CUSEF has deployed this tactic on American journalists and former Congressmen, offering free trips to the country in exchange for “favorable coverage,” according to Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings. The trips function as part of a broader effort to “effectively disseminate positive messages to the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public” regarding the Chinese Communist Party.

Tweets from 2016 reveal a “Rising Star” delegation of NewDEAL leaders sent to China. Participants included New Castle County Delaware Executive Matt Meyers, Georgia State Representative Scott Holcomb, Mayor of Dallas, Texas Eric Johnson, Mayor of Lincoln, Nebraska Leirion Gaylor Baird, and former Utah representative Ben McAdams.

A separate CUSEF-sponsored delegation took place in 2018, counting participation from several NewDEAL leaders including former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

Fontes – who has publicly praised China’s response to COVID-19 – appears in a video of the delegation conducting an educational exchange between American and Chinese elementary school students.

