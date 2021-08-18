http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e05hT5Ez23A/

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former President Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden’s handling of withdrawing U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

With the Taliban quickly taking back over Afghanistan’s capital, Trump said the mishandling of the troops’ withdrawal is “the most embarrassing moment” in American history.

“It is a mess like nobody has ever seen,” Trump stated. “It’s the most embarrassing moment in our country and our country’s history. It’s a military defeat. It’s a psychological defeat. Russia, China, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, everybody, they’re all watching this disaster, and they’re laughing at us and having a good time. Europe is laughing. Europe has been very tough to deal with. Europe is as bad as China in many ways in terms of trade, certainly in terms of ripping us off on the military, and Europe is watching this, and they are laughing. They are all laughing. It’s not funny for us, but it’s funny for them. Too bad. So badly handled.”

“It’s crazy what they’re doing and what they’re suggesting,” he added. “But you’ve got to get your people out, and you’ve got to get them out first. Then, you take your equipment out, and after you take your equipment out, you bomb the hell out of the ports so nobody else can use them — because I was going to do that. I said I want everyone one of these ports — it’ll take a plane two hours — and you bomb the hell out of them. Now, they’re being used by the Taliban. It’s not even believable.”

