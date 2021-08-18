https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/trump-appointed-judge-rules-covid-vaccine-mandate-louisiana-medical-school/

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order preventing Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) from requiring students get vaccinated in order to enroll.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana blocked the college from mandating Covid vaccines or putting restrictions on unvaccinated students.

Three second-year students initially filed a federal lawsuit after the college placed “excessive” restrictions on them when they requested religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was initially involved in the lawsuit as an additional plaintiff but he backed out and filed an amicus brief instead to support the students.

The Trump appointed judge sided with the students and said Covid mandates and restrictions will cause “irreparable harm” to the students.

“Restrictions that keep students from completing their curriculum defeats the purpose of having the right of dissent,” Doughty wrote.

Landry praised the judge’s decision and released a statement on Wednesday.

“Even during a pandemic, we must protect the rights of our citizens,” said Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I’m pleased with the court’s decision and glad these students can focus on what’s important: their education.”

