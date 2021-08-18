https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-blames-antiquated-campaign-finance-laws-reason-he-wont?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump continues to hint that he will seek reelection in 2024, saying during a Wednesday interview that he believes supporters of his will “be very happy” about his decision.

Stopping him, apparently, from announcing his intent to run for certain are what Trump calls “antiquated and stupid” campaign finance laws. “The campaign finance laws, which are antiquated and stupid, they’re corrupt in a way, but they’re stupid, don’t allow me to tell you that, okay?” Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, who had asked about his 2024 plans.

The former president has been on the media circuit this week, ahead of a speech he is set to deliver in Alabama on Saturday in conjunction with the state Republican Party’s summer meeting. The criticism of current President Joe Biden’s handling of the collapse of Afghanistan this week, the continued crisis at the southern border, the Covid-19 pandemic, China, and a host of other problems, has been free-flowing from Trump.

“They see this man who is president destroying our country. We were energy independent six months ago. Today they are negotiating with OPEC. OPEC just told them no … I filled up the national oil reserve when oil was cheap. I filled them up for almost nothing … now they want to use oil that I just bought to bring down prices. My price was $1.87 per gallon. Now it’s going to be over $5,” said Trump.

The former president was also heavily critical of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his effort to rally a significant faction of his party around passing the $1.2 trillion so-called “bipartisan” infrastructure deal.

“People don’t care if it’s bipartisan. They want good deals. He got 19 people, including himself to vote and to give them a victory. They didn’t have a victory for a long time. They were dying at the border, dying in Afghanistan, they were dying all over the place, the Democrats. He wanted to give them a victory,” said Trump of McConnell, adding that the longtime Senate leader should “be ashamed of himself.”

