NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Donald Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower’s 56th Street entrance Monday afternoon, and a sea of people greeted him — but not all of the salutations were warm and fuzzy.

Judging by multiple videos posted to YouTube of his departure from the Fifth Avenue skyscraper, the cheers appeared to be louder than the boos.

But the silent reactions may have sent a strong message: videos also captured some giving the former president the middle finger.

Photo credit James Devaney/GC Images



Photo credit David Dee Delgado/Getty Images



Photo credit David Dee Delgado/Getty Images



