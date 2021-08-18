https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-is-skeptical-vaccine-boosters-are-a-money-making-operation-for-pfizer/

Trump, after lauding coronavirus vaccines in a Fox interview, says the booster shot plan “sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer.” pic.twitter.com/Naz2MZhHGJ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 18, 2021

Trump called in to Maria’s show this morning.

“That sounds to me like the money-making operation for Pfizer. OK? Think of the money involved. Let’s give them another shot. That’s another $10 billion of money coming in. The whole thing is just crazy.”

