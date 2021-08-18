https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/18/trump-rips-biden-to-shreds-on-afghanistan-and-blows-up-his-excuses-n428740
About The Author
Related Posts
Former Commie Lieutenant Spenser Rapone Shows the Radical-To-Academic Ratline Is Still In Operation
August 12, 2021
The Civil Response: Education Group Launches School 'Civics Challenge' To Foster Patriotic Education
July 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy