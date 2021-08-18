https://politicrossing.com/tucker-land-of-the-free-not-so-much/

Tucker Carlson takes on the illegal eviction moratorium and New York’s hyper-extreme vaccination policy.

“It was two weeks ago exactly, that the Biden administration announced the suspension of private property rights in America.”

“No, it’s not legal. In fact, it’s unconstitutional and we know that because the Supreme Court said so … clearly.”

“In NYC, you are no longer allowed indoors, even on private property, unless you’ve taken the covid shot and carry the documents to prove that you have. That’s now the law, and it’s a law, by the way, that not a single person voted for.”

“What does this mean to the 72% of African Americans who are not vaccinated?”

“What’s interesting is how many of New York’s health care workers remain unvaccinated.”

“As of today, more than 75% of New York’s 450,000 hospital workers as well as 74% of the adult care facility workers and 67% of the 150,000 nursing home workers have not taken the covid vaccine. What? Why is that? Maybe before we mandate anything, we should answer that question.”

