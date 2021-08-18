https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-afghan-stowaways-teen-brothers

The two people who fell to their deaths from a U.S. Air Force plane on Monday were reportedly identified as a pair of teen brothers, ages 16 and 17 years, who sold watermelons and scavenged from trash bins in order to provide for their mother.

Video footage captured the moments desperate Afghans climbed onto departing planes in order to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

On at least two documented occasions, a body was seen falling from the sky to the ground below.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from the Daily Mail, the brothers — who remain unnamed at the time of this reporting — sold watermelon at Kabul’s central market to help provide for their mother.

The bodies of the teens have reportedly been recovered and turned over to their family.

The report cited a Twitter user who reportedly knew the young men.

“Genuinely in tears right now,” the user wrote according to the outlet. “Two young boys who fell whilst clinging onto U.S. planes were my Aunts neighbors. Both boys aged 16 & 17, bodies have just been brought home to their parents. Both boys would sell watermelons in Kabul markets and feed off the bins to survive and provide for their mother. The 2 boys were their mother’s only children. She has no other family and has no idea how she will survive under Taliban regime.”

What else?

On Monday, the Air Force confirmed that human remains were discovered in the wheel well of a C-17 aircraft that fled Kabul on Monday.

The plane in question was said to be departing Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after having delivered equipment to aid the evacuation of Americans.

Ahead of its departure, the Daily Mail reported, Afghan civilians surrounded the aircraft and attempted to board the plane in a desperate bid to flee the country.

“In chaos on the ground, at least five more people were killed, including two shot dead by U.S. troops and three run over by taxiing jets,” the outlet added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said that there is no guarantee that all U.S. citizens stranded in Afghanistan will be able to leave the country before U.S. troops depart on Aug. 31.

“Our focus right now is on the task at hand, and that is day by day getting as many American citizens, SIV applicants, as many of the vulnerable population who are eligible to be evacuated to the airport and out on planes,” Psaki said.

