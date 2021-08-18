https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-treasury-deprives-taliban-of-cash-reserves/

US Treasury Freezes Billions In Afghan Reserves, Depriving Taliban of Cash

Biden freezes Afghan government reserves held in U.S. bank accounts, and blocks the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars held in U.S. institutions, according to the Washington Post.

The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and officials in Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the people said. The State Department was also involved in discussions this weekend, with officials in the White House monitoring the developments. An administration official said in a statement, “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.” The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss government policy not yet made public.

As of April, the Afghan central bank held $9.4 billion reserve assets according to the International Monetary Fund – roughly one third of the country’s annual economic output. The vast majority are held outside of the country, according to the Post, billions of which are in the United States.

