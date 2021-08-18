https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/unvaccinated-quinnipiac-university-students-will-face-weekly-fines-lose-access-wi-fi/

Hamden, Connecticut – Quinnipiac University told unvaccinated students they will face a weekly fine of up to $200 and will lose access to the wi-fi network.

So far 600 students have not provided proof of Covid vaccination or have not requested an exemption.

The students must show documentation by September 14 or lose access to the internet on campus.

Fox61 reported:

TRENDING: SHOCKING: Joe Biden Finally Returns to White House from Vacation as Afghanistan Implodes — Looks Exhausted, Bent Over and Unbalanced (VIDEO)

Quinnipiac University has notified its unvaccinated students that if they do not show proof of vaccination, they will face a fine. The notification went out to the nearly 600 students who the university said did not upload their proof of vaccination by August 1. Quinnipiac said that until the card is uploaded, students will face a weekly fee, starting at $100 a week and increases by $25 every two weeks, up to a maximum of $200 a week. Students who do not show proof of vaccination must also be tested weekly for COVID-19 and will have to pay $100 any time they miss a week. Along with the fines, officials said that if a student has not fulfilled the vaccination requirement by September 14, they will lose access to the Quinnipiac network and wi-fi. The university points out that the deadline for medical exemptions had passed on July 6, and any exemption filed now will be considered on a case by case basis. The timing for religious exemptions, the school said, has passed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

