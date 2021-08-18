https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/18/us-embassy-warns-american-citizens-that-the-us-govt-cannot-ensure-safe-passage-to-kabul-airport-or-when-theyll-make-it-out-if-they-arrive/

The hits just keep coming.

Oh Jesus Christ, it’s just getting worse. — John Rances (@rancesj1988) August 18, 2021

if you thought the ‘optics’ we’ve seen so far were bad, buckle up https://t.co/Nd6e5wEs0z — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 18, 2021

Buckle up … if you’re lucky enough to find a seat, that is:

“THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,” the US Embassy in Kabul told American citizens in a security alert today, per @kylieatwood, adding space on evac flights will now be available on “first come, first serve basis.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2021

“THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.” pic.twitter.com/rdkOlVmWna — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 18, 2021

U.S. Embassy in Kabul: “THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT… Please be advised that a significant number of individuals have registered and space on these flights is available on a first come, first serve basis.” pic.twitter.com/UzniHx2MNh — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 18, 2021

Just in case our government didn’t make it clear enough yesterday that Americans stranded in Afghanistan are on their own.

Yesterday national security adviser Sullivan noted, We communicated with American citizens for weeks, telling them to get out of the country. We offered financial assistance…Many chose to stay right until the end, and that was their choice.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2021

Shorter Jake Sullivan: You snooze, you lose! Sucks to be you!

Disgusting. This is disgusting.

“We planned for every contingency” https://t.co/AtbAKsLTMt — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 18, 2021

Every contingency. EVERY CONTINGENCY — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 18, 2021

The federal government has botched this entirely. There is no reason Bagram had to be closed before the embassy and staff left. They could have flown everyone out of Bagram instead of the commercial air port. https://t.co/koV4Tx4s9V — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) August 18, 2021

Hunger Games-level stuff. ‘Get to the airport before other Americans and we may get you out, but also it’s 50/50 on whether you even make it there alive.’ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 18, 2021

