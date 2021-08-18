https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/washington-hospital-removing-patients-transplant-list-unvaccinated/

The University of Washington Medical Center has kicked “several patients” off their transplant waiting list for not being vaccinated, according to reports.

The report says that the hospital began denying organ transplants to the unvaccinated in June 2021.

Seattle station KTTH reports, “UW Medicine removed a 64-year-old patient from the transplant waitlist. He says he was on the list for two and a half years. The hospital made the decision after they learned the patient refused to be vaccinated against COVID. They said they would consider adding him back to the waitlist should he satisfy their ‘compliance concerns.’”

“Last week, one vaccine-hesitant patient came forward. He says he was told the vaccine was mandatory before he could get a necessary liver transplant. The hospital does not deny any of the allegations,” the report continued. “In June, Sam Allen of Monroe learned that his heart transplant surgery was on the line over his refusal to get the COVID vaccine.”

Allen is suffering from mitral valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, aneurism of thoracic aorta, and dilated cardiomyopathy.

The outlet explained that he has “three leaky heart valves impact the blood pumping into his lungs” so he has not been wearing a mask, due to difficulty breathing.

“The cardiologist called me and we had a discussion, and he informed me that, ‘well, you’re going to have to get a vaccination to get a transplant.’ And I said, ‘well that’s news to me. And nobody’s ever told me that before.’ And he says, ‘yeah, that’s our policy,’” Allen recalled.

Allen told the doctor that he would not be getting the vaccination.

“As a person who has spent much time and money at UWMC as a heart failure patient, I am being told I cannot get care for my condition unless I take an injection that has shown to cause cardiac problems,” he wrote. “It seems that a wise choice would be to not make a panic move and run to get injected with the experimental gene therapy until more is known.”

A few days later, he was notified that he had been removed from the United Network for Organ Sharing list.

“Your name has been removed from the waitlist at the University of Washington Medical Center. This was done in follow-up to your recent conversation with providers regarding the heart transplant selection committee’s concerns about compliance with COVID-19-related policies and recommendations,” the letter read. “We can re-assess you for reinstatement on the waiting list should the compliance concerns resolve in the future or, if you wish, refer you to another center for evaluation in the meantime.”

KTTH says that the letter was signed by UW Medicine and the Cardiac Transplant/Advanced Heart Failure Therapies Selection Committee.

Read the shocking full report here.

