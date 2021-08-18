https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-afghan-women-protest-taliban-demand-rights-in-stunning-act-of-bravery

A video went viral on Twitter showing Afghan women protesting against the Taliban on the streets of Afghanistan in a stunning act of bravery.

Women protesting against the Taliban in Kabul, asking for political and social rights. What extraordinary bravery looks like.pic.twitter.com/C73KX8c4J5 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 17, 2021

The women can be seen holding up signs in the street and are reportedly “asking for political and social rights.”

Al Jazeera reported that protesters have taken to the streets to push back against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The outlet reported:

Anti-Taliban protests in the eastern city of Jalalabad over the removal of the Afghan flag have now spread elsewhere in Afghanistan. Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride, reporting from Kabul, said there were reports of hundreds of protesters taking to the streets over the same issue in Khost province. In Jalalabad, at least three people have been reportedly killed and a dozen others wounded after shots fired at protest against removal of Afghan flag by Taliban. McBride said that “a fairly sizable part” of Jalalabad’s residents were resisting the replacement of Afghanistan’s national flag in the city by the Taliban banner. “We have seen uploaded on social media, protests in the streets of hundreds if not thousands of people waving the national flag,” he said. “We know that they have put the flag back up again in an important square in Jalalabad and that there have been clashes with the Taliban …”

As The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday, “Taliban militants shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burqa on the same day the terror group pledged a new commitment to women’s rights. Fox News published a photo Tuesday of an Afghan woman lying in a pool of her own blood after being shot by a Taliban militant in Afghanistan’s Takhar province.”

“The militant reportedly killed the woman for walking in public without a burqa. The killing comes amid reports of other acts of violence and oppression the Taliban is carrying out against Afghans,” The Daily Wire added.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced amnesty across the country in a move that could have been an attempt to appear as a modern force instead of the brutal insurgents the world has watched wreak havoc on the region for the past several decades. The Taliban, however, do not appear to be backing that claim up with action.

As reported by The Associated Press, “The promises of amnesty from Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, were the first comments on how the Taliban might govern on a national level. His remarks remained vague, however, as the Taliban are still negotiating with political leaders of the country’s fallen government and no formal handover deal has been announced.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with full dignity and honesty has announced a complete amnesty for all Afghanistan, especially those who were with the opposition or supported the occupiers for years and recently,” he said.

Samangani spoke about the worries of women, noting that they were “the main victims of the more than 40 years of crisis in Afghanistan.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” he said.

