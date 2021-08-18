https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/disney-its-a-woke-world-parody

A former Disney artist, who wished to remain anonymous, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to describe why he recently took action against his former employer by creating the viral video called, “It’s a Woke World After All,” on the YouTube channel PolitiZoid.

“I’m tired of watching my country go down the drain. It’s time to do something,” he told Glenn.

The former Disney employee and Glenn discussed the massive influence the late Walt Disney had on American culture, and why they agree today’s woke Disney is not in line with what Walt once imagined.

“I wouldn’t do what I do without Walt Disney. I grew up not wanting to be an animator. I grew up wanting to be Walt Disney. And I know his history. I actually traveled to Marceline, Missouri, twice, and stood in front of his old offices in Kansas City. And, of course, I’ve done the tour here in L.A., multiple times, of just tracing his steps, because I can’t imagine what our country would be like without Walt Disney,” he said.

“I don’t know how deliberate or how structured the takeover was, or if it was just kind of an opportunity that presented itself to the left, but they took care of it by overtaking Walt’s company,” he continued. “That’s why I put Walt at the end [of the video] … I actually pulled from his congressional testimony, where he was talking about the communists in Hollywood, and I turned that in on itself so he’s actually calling the current regime at Disney ‘communist’.”

Watch the video clip below to see highlights from the PolitiZoid parody and catch more of the conversation:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

