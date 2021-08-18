https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-trump-releases-new-ad-slamming-biden-worse-saigon/

Former President Donald Trump has released a scathing new ad showing Afghans falling from planes as they attempted to hold on and flee the country, calling Biden’s failings “worse than Saigon.”

The ad was created by the Save America PAC, which was started by Trump in November of last year, following the 2020 presidential election.

Worse than Saigon pic.twitter.com/AdRCirWCLd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 18, 2021

In recent days, Trump has called for Biden to step down in disgrace over what he allowed to happen there. Thousands of Americans were stranded with no guarantee of safety from the US government.

“We think there are certainly thousands of Americans. We don’t have an exact count. I would say somewhere best guess between 5 and 10,000 near Kabul,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during an interview with CNN’s John Berman on New Day.

However, the State Department is sending alerts to people who remain there, telling them to get to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for evacuation, but that their safety is not guaranteed.

The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

Despite Biden’s clear failings, liberal journalists have been outraged over the video, because it shows people falling to their deaths. The ad itself is not gory or graphic, however.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times retweeted the ad saying “there’s a debate to be had about whether this moment in the country is actually similar to Vietnam or if the images are what are similar. But Biden is the one who set up the parallel with his public remarks a few weeks ago.” Now, she herself is the subject of great contempt and scorn for doing so.

“New York Times Washington correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman disgustingly retweeted a Trump attack ad that features footage of Afghan people falling to their deaths, and falsely claimed President Joe Biden invited comparisons of the Afghanistan with the fall of Saigon,” Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher whined.

