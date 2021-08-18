https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/we-predicted-on-july-11-that-dr-fauci-would-embrace-booster-shots-by-august-15-we-were-off-by-only-3-days/

And there it is. . .

The U.S. will make booster COVID-19 vaccination shots available to ALL Americans starting in late September:

Top US health officials announce that the country has developed a plan to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to all Americans beginning the third week of September. https://t.co/2o5cHoiohH — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 18, 2021

This is quite the change of heart as Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 11 that he did not see the need for boosters at that time:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated don’t need a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at this time https://t.co/yQVTnbGNw3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 12, 2021

We predicted then that he’d change his mind by August 15 and we were only off by 3 days:

any bets on when this advice from Fauci changes? I say by August 15. https://t.co/GLGgmXQBoe — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 12, 2021

But Dr. Fauci is never wrong, it’s always the science that’s evolving:

Fauci’s act is that he’s never wrong because the science is always evolving. Today vs. July 11, for example ==> pic.twitter.com/sAi2aJmQKT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 25, 2021

But this latest flip-flop is nothing new. It’s been happening the entire pandemic from all our health experts:

From the first days of the pandemic when they f’d up the test until today, the CDC/HHS/FDA/Fauci have failed. Over and over again. https://t.co/IDfb2jusSY — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 13, 2021

And, yet, here we are again:

WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci, US health officials discuss COVID-19 booster shots https://t.co/1vOovpc41m pic.twitter.com/s5qCeHEacC — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 18, 2021

