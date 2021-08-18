https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/we-predicted-on-july-11-that-dr-fauci-would-embrace-booster-shots-by-august-15-we-were-off-by-only-3-days/

And there it is. . .

The U.S. will make booster COVID-19 vaccination shots available to ALL Americans starting in late September:

This is quite the change of heart as Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 11 that he did not see the need for boosters at that time:

We predicted then that he’d change his mind by August 15 and we were only off by 3 days:

But Dr. Fauci is never wrong, it’s always the science that’s evolving:

But this latest flip-flop is nothing new. It’s been happening the entire pandemic from all our health experts:

And, yet, here we are again:

