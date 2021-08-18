https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/we-predicted-on-july-11-that-dr-fauci-would-embrace-booster-shots-by-august-15-we-were-off-by-only-3-days/
And there it is. . .
The U.S. will make booster COVID-19 vaccination shots available to ALL Americans starting in late September:
Top US health officials announce that the country has developed a plan to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to all Americans beginning the third week of September. https://t.co/2o5cHoiohH
— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) August 18, 2021
This is quite the change of heart as Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 11 that he did not see the need for boosters at that time:
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated don’t need a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at this time https://t.co/yQVTnbGNw3
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 12, 2021
We predicted then that he’d change his mind by August 15 and we were only off by 3 days:
any bets on when this advice from Fauci changes? I say by August 15. https://t.co/GLGgmXQBoe
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 12, 2021
But Dr. Fauci is never wrong, it’s always the science that’s evolving:
Fauci’s act is that he’s never wrong because the science is always evolving.
Today vs. July 11, for example ==> pic.twitter.com/sAi2aJmQKT
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 25, 2021
But this latest flip-flop is nothing new. It’s been happening the entire pandemic from all our health experts:
From the first days of the pandemic when they f’d up the test until today, the CDC/HHS/FDA/Fauci have failed. Over and over again. https://t.co/IDfb2jusSY
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 13, 2021
And, yet, here we are again:
WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci, US health officials discuss COVID-19 booster shots https://t.co/1vOovpc41m pic.twitter.com/s5qCeHEacC
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 18, 2021
