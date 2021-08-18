https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/wolf-blitzer-glenn-kessler-remind-us-of-president-bidens-comments-back-in-july-on-the-afghan-government/

It’s crazy, but the mainstream media isn’t giving President Biden a pass on the chaos in Afghanistan and moving on to his preferred news cycle, vaccinations and masking. As Twitchy reported, Biden on Wednesday told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing — I don’t know how that happens.” It happens by having a plan in place and following through on it.

Both CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler are reminding Biden, in reference to his “chaos” comment, that just last month he said the likelihood of the Taliban overrunning the whole country was highly unlikely.

A lot of people are sad to see Blitzer going with this “gotcha” reporting when things change. Here’s Kessler, citing the same July date:

Imagine employees of CNN and the Washington Post holding Biden accountable.

