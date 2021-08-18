https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/wolf-blitzer-glenn-kessler-remind-us-of-president-bidens-comments-back-in-july-on-the-afghan-government/

It’s crazy, but the mainstream media isn’t giving President Biden a pass on the chaos in Afghanistan and moving on to his preferred news cycle, vaccinations and masking. As Twitchy reported, Biden on Wednesday told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing — I don’t know how that happens.” It happens by having a plan in place and following through on it.

Both CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler are reminding Biden, in reference to his “chaos” comment, that just last month he said the likelihood of the Taliban overrunning the whole country was highly unlikely.

President @JoeBiden now says he doesn’t know how the U.S. could have withdrawn from Afghanistan “without chaos ensuing.” But on July 8th, he said “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) August 18, 2021

In his defense he doesn’t remember saying that — Brian Harbach (@HarbachCFB) August 18, 2021

He also said they had planned for all contingencies… so why the rush now to get organized? — JubalHarshaw (@aProBadExample) August 18, 2021

It’s almost as if he has no plan and never had one — dr6758 (@benb_02) August 18, 2021

You would think he might have a few back up plans. Just to ensure everyone got out safely. He is POTUS with vast resources. — Stardroid (@Stardroid2) August 18, 2021

America got the leader it deserved I guess.. — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) August 18, 2021

Most popular president ever pic.twitter.com/EZC6rL2F0U — K Singh (@KSingh_1469) August 18, 2021

In fairness, he doesn’t remember what he said 10 minutes ago — Sam I am (@S4m_sp) August 18, 2021

A lot of people are sad to see Blitzer going with this “gotcha” reporting when things change. Here’s Kessler, citing the same July date:

Biden, today: “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.”

Reporter to Biden, July 8: “Your own intelligence community has assessed that the Afghan government will likely collapse.”

Biden: “That is not true.” — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 18, 2021

The only part of those statements Biden made that is accurate is when he said “I don’t know how that happens”. How does a sitting President utter those words, even if true? It’s disqualifying and he should consider resigning. — Richard (@richrlm1) August 18, 2021

And “We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We’ll do it responsibly, deliberately, and safely.” Joe Biden April 14th 2021. Don’t forget that gem. — FlyOverCountry (@ajaxzimm) August 18, 2021

Biden is so lost, almost helpless to help himself. He’s fading faster than the vaccine efficacy. — Dad (@NorvR) August 18, 2021

@POTUS is asleep at the switch #25thAmendmentNow — THE TRUTH ABOUT LIES (@BUFU86050040) August 18, 2021

Ok, which legitimate fact-checker hacked Glenn Kessler’s account? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 18, 2021

Hey welcome back to calling out lies — learn computer stuff🇺🇸🇺🇸❌‼🐿 (@realbly1) August 18, 2021

Great work, Glenn This must be hard for you — Bill Jiden (@GiveJoeASniff) August 18, 2021

Imagine employees of CNN and the Washington Post holding Biden accountable.

