FILE PHOTO: The World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured in front of their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
August 18, 2021
BERLIN (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday its global goods barometer hit a record high, confirming the strength of trade’s recovery after the deep shock caused in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Geneva-based body said its goods trade barometer rose to 110.4 points, the highest since the indicator was first released in July 2016 and up by more than 20 points year-on-year.
“The rise in the barometer reflects both the strength of current trade expansion and the depth of the pandemic-induced shock in 2020,” the WTO said on its website, adding the outlook for world trade continues to be overshadowed by downside risks.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Thomas Escritt)