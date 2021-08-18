https://bigleaguepolitics.com/year-round-pro-life-campaign-launched-outside-planned-parenthood-in-denver/

A new pro-life campaign was recently launched outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Denver, Colorado.

The initiative, 40 Days for Life 365, is intended to be a “year-round prayer vigil” as opposed to biannual forty-day campaigns, according to the National Catholic Register. The goal is to “peacefully witness to the dignity of life and pray outside a designated abortion facility every day it is open.”

Last Saturday over 100 pro-life Catholics gathered in Denver outside Planned Parenthood for a celebration of Holy Mass and the recitation of the Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. The launch event also featured various speakers.

The National Catholic Register reported that a woman arriving at the Planned Parenthood facility for an abortion appointment ended up turning around and going to a nearby Catholic women’s facility during the celebration of Mass.

In July Big League Politics covered a story that exposed the University of California, San Francisco’s complicity in the harvesting of baby parts:

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has for a long time funded multiple abortionist experiments under various umbrellas. Per Live Action, “their gruesome experiments [involve] fetal tissue and body parts, including recent experiments involving humanized mice, as well as the egregiously inhumane second-trimester abortions which supply those fetal parts.

UCSF reportedly receives millions of taxpayer dollars to conduct these trials.

In a recent exposé by Pro-Life San Francisco, an organization that has long protested UCSF and other similar organizations, multiple logs exposing various procedures were shown, with requests created under the California Public Records Act remaining unanswered.

Pray for an end to abortion.

