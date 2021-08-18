https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/taliban-spokesman-calls-out-facebook-for-censorship/

If you had the Taliban calling out Facebook for censorship on your 2021 bingo card, you are the big winner.

In a Tuesday press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was asked if his new government would honor free speech. His response was to call out Facebook for censorship… and he’s not wrong.

Zabihullah Mujahid: “This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of all information. I could ask Facebook company. This question should be asked to them.”

Mujahid’s account doesn’t have a blue checkmark yet, but has nearly 280,000 followers and shares tweets with updates on their military.

The hypocrisy of Twitter is being exposed internationally as people question how the Taliban spokesman has a Twitter account, while President Trump is still banned from the platform.

A Twitter spokesperson told Newsweek the company will “continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam.”

Hey Jack, are users who promote forced marriages of children, the beheading of your enemies, and destroying human rights allowed your platform? It looks like we already have your answer.

