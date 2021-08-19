https://nypost.com/2021/08/19/vaxxed-sens-king-wicker-and-hickenlooper-test-positive-for-covid/

Three US senators announced they tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday despite all of them being vaccinated.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) announced Thursday morning that despite taking precautions, including masks and social distancing, he tested positive for the virus and but praised the creators of the vaccines for preventing a potentially worse outcome.

“Despite all my efforts, when I began feeling mildly feverish yesterday, I took a test this morning at my doctor’s suggestion, and it came back positive. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread,” he said in a statement,

“I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been.”

Shortly after, Sen. Roger Wicker’s office released a statement that he is experiencing “mild symptoms” and that those who have been in close contact with the Mississippi Republican have been notified.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 19, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” Wicker spokesman Phillip Waller said in the statement.

“Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Sen. John Hinkenlooper (D-Colo.) later tweeted that he also had become infected with COVID-19, and encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated.

“I’ve tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I feel good but will isolate per docs (sic) instructions. I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms. If you haven’t gotten your shot—get it today! And a booster when it’s available too!” he tweeted.

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 19, 2021. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As the country struggles to contain the Delta variant, eight lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus since July 19, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Reps. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), Clay Higgins (R-La.) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) having contracted the virus.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday its recommendations for a third booster shot beginning in late-September.

