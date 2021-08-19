http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/vPL17skXsoE/a-few-tacos-short.php

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interviewed Slow Joe Biden yesterday. ABC News has posted the transcript of the full interview here this morning.

The interview depicts a president who is a few tacos short of a combo platter. Students of ancient history may recall that Stephanopoulos worked as a self-proclaimed prominent Democratic operative. He now plies his trade under the cover of the mainstream media. The interrogation was not exactly intense.

And yet Biden is president of the United States speaking in the course of a historic national humiliation. His minders in the daycare operation at the White House should have kept him in the basement. The supervision leaves something to be desired.

As for the missing tacos, note Biden’s resentment of the questions. He forgets what he said about the fate of Afghanistan only last month. He thinks it important that Afghans fell to their death from a cargo plane leaving Kabul four days ago, rather than two days ago, even though it was in fact two days ago at the time of the interview. At least he recalls hearing something about it.

It is difficult to select a quotable quote, but this isn’t bad:

STEPHANOPOULOS: So when you look at what’s happened over the last week, was it a failure of intelligence, planning, execution or judgment? BIDEN: Look, I don’t think it was a fa– look, it was a simple choice,

He fleshes out the thought in the clip below.

And that’s not all. Check out the transcript via the link above for more.

Stephanopoulos: “We saw the pictures, the videos of Afghans falling from the planes…”@JoeBiden: “That was four or five days ago!” “The idea that somehow there’s way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing…I don’t know how that happens”#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/zywx4cyWW2 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) August 19, 2021

