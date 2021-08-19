Authorities in Washington, D.C., have called for an evacuation of the area surrounding the Library of Congress amid an “active bomb threat investigation” of a possible explosive device in a suspicious vehicle outside the building.

Officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday morning, evacuating the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is currently out of session. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.

“Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress,” police said on Twitter.

The vehicle was reportedly driven onto the sidewalk and a suspect was seen inside holding something in his hand, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.

Police began sending negotiators to engage with the man inside the vehicle, sources told CNN.

Investigators with law enforcement rushed to the scene to inspect the device and determine whether it is an operable explosive. Officials with information about the situation confirmed the vehicle was a pickup truck to the Associated Press.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Capitol Police have shut down roads to the complex, informing people to avoid the area. The Supreme Court has also been evacuated.

Congressional staff were warned about the threat, with staff inside the Jefferson building told to “remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits,” according to alerts obtained by Forbes.

Staff in the Madison building were initially alerted to “a security threat inside the building” but a correction was made to denote the possible vehicular bomb threat. People inside the Madison building were later told to evacuate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.