The U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday said there is an “active bomb threat” near Capitol Hill, urging people to stay away.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress,” said the Capitol Police in a tweet on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

Initially, the agency said that it was responding to a “suspicious vehicle” near the Library of Congress in Washington but later said that after an “ongoing investigation,” it determined it’s a bomb threat situation.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

The Senate and House of Representatives are not in session at the moment, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.

Photos posted online by news outlets showed police had cordoned off an area around the vehicle. Footage showed a heavily armed officer with a gas mask as dozens of construction workers ran out of nearby buildings.

The FBI wrote in a statement that its Washington field office’s National Capital Response Squad is also investigating and responding to the incident.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is also responding, according to a tweet from the agency.

Orange, Silver, and Blue line trains are bypassing the Capitol South Metro station amid the investigation, according to the Metro transit authority.

The federal law enforcement agencies didn’t provide any more details.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

