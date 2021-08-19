https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/advisory-group-chinese-government-paid-biden-diplomat-nominee-brzezinski-1k?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An advisory group for the Chinese Communist Party reportedly paid $1,000 to Biden ambassador nominee Mark Brzezinski this year for an editorial contribution to a spring conference.

The China Development Forum paid Brzezinski – the brother of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and son of former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski – for the contribution to its annual conference in March, according to a financial disclosure obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The Development Research Center of the State Council, which advises the Communist Party’s Central Committee, organized the annual forum.

Brzezinski runs a consulting firm and served as ambassador to Sweden during the Obama administration. The deal raises concerns considering the U.S. has sought to unite European allies against China’s growing influence in the West, though China would unlikely be Brzezinski’s main diplomatic focus should he be confirmed.

Brzezinski first spoke at the China Development Forum in 2019, where he was listed as one of three special guests of the symposium. Another guest was Neil Bush, the son of George H.W. Bush, the Free Beacon also reports.

