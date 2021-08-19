https://www.theblaze.com/news/afghani-remains-landing-gear-national-soccer-player

The Afghani stowaway whose remains were discovered in the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force C-17 has been identified as former national soccer player, Zaki Anwari, according to reports.

Anwari, just 19 years old, was reportedly trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and attempted to leave the country while clinging to the aircraft’s landing gear.

What are the details?

The New York Post on Thursday reported that the remains of Anwari, a former player for Afghanistan’s national youth soccer team, were discovered in the C-17’s landing gear bay after an emergency landing in Qatar.

Journalist Babak Taghvaee tweeted about Anwari’s death, citing, “The Afghan refugees who were riding on the landing gear bays of the #USAF’s C-17A transport aircraft to flee from #Kabul, #Afghanistan filmed the moments before their death. Very sad to hear that one of the youths who tried to leave #Kabul through grabbing the landing gear bay of a #USAF’s C-17A transport airplane few days ago was a player of #Afghanistan’s National youth soccer team, Zaki Anvari. His body parts were found in the landing gear bay.”

The outlet reported that Anwari’s final Facebook post said, “You’re the painter of your live [sic]. Don’t give the brush to anyone else.”

The country’s national soccer team also acknowledged Anwari’s death in a Facebook update, the Post reported.

A Facebook translation of the post said, “The player of Afghanistan’s national junior team among the victims of the crash from the US military plane! It is said that Zaki Anwari is one of the players of the national youth team of the country among the victims of the crash from the US military airplane. Two days before and after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, to go to America and find a better future, he rode on the cycles of the American airplane with several other compatriots who fell to the ground while flying with several other compatriots. They did and were martyred. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be remembered.”







