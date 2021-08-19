https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/after-busy-non-public-day-for-president-biden-white-house-calls-a-travel-photo-lid/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, Fox News’ Bret Baier seemed to think President Biden was returning home to Delaware on Thursday, and FAA advisories seemed to confirm that report. We were told by an AP reporter that Biden had a “non-public day” Thursday but was busy with Afghanistan, COVID, and his Build Back Better agenda.

We’ve since learned that the White House called a travel photo lid Thursday afternoon.

White House called travel photo lid at 3:36pm, per pooler @W7VOA. WH provided a readout of Pres. Biden’s activities but we did not hear from him or any officials today. — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) August 19, 2021

It’s possible the lid could be lifted; after all, the lid on Biden called early Tuesday was lifted so that reporters could get video of Biden flying back into D.C. from Camp David at 8:40 p.m. (and promptly going to bed, we presume).

Been a long week for Joe. He had two 20-minute speeches and an interview with a former Democratic operative. Time to take the Acela back to Wilmington and relax for four or five days. — Lee Williams (@HT_GunWriter) August 19, 2021

America is back — kyle wheeler (@kylewhe19442697) August 19, 2021

Is Psaki still MIA? — Aszarkarias (@aszarkarias) August 19, 2021

She was back Monday, but there was no press briefing Thursday.

Is he hoping to just avoid the press for 3 more years? — 🐸 (@anon420696969) August 19, 2021

It’s not like there are enormously consequential events occurring right now, give the man a break. — 🇺🇸Night “4 or 5 Days Ago” Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) August 19, 2021

Weird how the people who lost their minds over DJT golfing for 5hrs have no problem with this. — MitchMKS (@MitchMks) August 19, 2021

CNN’s Jim Acosta was informing us of Donald Trump’s golf outings as recently as February, a month into Biden’s term.

I think we get about three solid hours of work a week out of this guy….. — The Honorable Judge Smails (@JudgeElihuSmail) August 19, 2021

Activities: Nap — James Rossi (@JamesRossi69) August 19, 2021

Mario Kart. Staring into space. Pudding. Mumbling. Ice cream. — PodiatristRonaRonHuxtable (@PodiatristRon) August 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Z43T22dh8P — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) August 19, 2021

You asked for this — BasedNationOneGod (@nation_based) August 19, 2021

What the heck? Something is wrong. — Kate (@Asilverlining20) August 19, 2021

My guess is Biden will be done by end of weekend — Ron (@Ron06212876) August 19, 2021

Do we have a leader? — PBD (@PBD2020) August 19, 2021

is Joe Biden even a thing? — Chippers 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@king_prune) August 19, 2021

Some of y’all are just now noticing how much Biden was MIA during the campaign — Big_A (@asomer) August 19, 2021

Most transparent administration ever, LOFL. — JoJo (@jmlucyc) August 19, 2021

Was there something going on Thursday afternoon that the White House didn’t want to be photographed?

