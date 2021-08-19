http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DunMAQPPNJM/

Attorney Alan Dershowitz blasted comedian Larry David after the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star “screamed” and “yelled” at him in a grocery store over his ties with the Trump administration, calling him a “knee-jerk radical” who “takes his politics from Hollywood” and doesn’t read or think a lot.

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?” Alan Dershowitz told Page Six. “Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Dershowitz was responding to an inquiry from Page Six asking him about a bizarre encounter he recently had with David at a grocery store in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

When Dershowitz greeted David in the store, the comedian reportedly “screamed” at him over a photo he saw of the attorney and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We can still talk, Larry,” Dershowitz said to David in the store, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

“No. No. We really can’t,” David reacted. “I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

“He’s my former student [at Harvard Law],” responded Dershowitz. “I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

“It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!” David reportedly yelled.

Dershowitz told Page Six that under the Trump administration, he had worked with Pompeo on his department’s policy regarding Israel and the Palestinians, and that he is disappointed that David cannot understand why he would work with any administration on peace for Israel, regardless of which Party is occupying the White House.

At the end of the encounter in the grocery store, as David walked away, Dershowitz reportedly took off his t-shirt to reveal another t-shirt underneath it, which read, “It’s The Constitution Stupid!”

Dershowitz told Page Six that while the incident might sound on paper like an awkward scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm, “it wasn’t funny at all.”

“I was worried that he was going to have a stroke,” Dershowitz said of David, whose face turned bright red while he screamed at yelled at him, the attorney added.

Dershowitz said that he and David had been friends for many years — but that their friendship ended once he began working with the Trump administration.

Dershowitz, who added that he himself is a “liberal Democrat,” said that David “is guilty of contemporary McCarthyism,” and that “McCarthy would have been proud of him,” as the political witch hunter Joseph McCarthy “went after lawyers who represented people he disagreed with.”

