It is hard, actually it is impossible, to overstate the cluelessness of the contemporary liberal, as the Biden Administration demonstrates on an hourly basis. Let’s record it with some Tweets:

I’m sure the Taliban are siting around nervously, saying to themselves: “Oh no—a ‘strongly worded’ statement! Quick, get some intersectional Talibans on the phone right away!”

A simple “must not surrender” would have saved this Blinken idiot two musts.

And who can forget this greatest hit:

But now the State Department seems to have more modest aims:

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports in the last hour that Biden asked Putin at their June summit if the U.S. could—pretty please—base some drones and other forces in central Asian neighbors of Afghanistan, and Putin naturally rebuffed the idea:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a June 16 summit meeting with President Biden, objected to any role for American forces in Central Asian countries, senior U.S. and Russian officials said, undercutting U.S. plans to act against new terrorist dangers after its Afghanistan withdrawal.

If Biden is not senile, then he’s just the dumbest president ever.

Chaser:

I’ll update this post as fresh idiocies occur.

