There was a lot of talk on Twitter Wednesday night after Fox News’ Bret Baier suggested that President Biden would be flying back to his home in Delaware Thursday. A few people checked with the FAA and found that it had implemented temporary flight restrictions over Wilmington for the rest of the week.

We’ve also learned that the White House called a travel photo lid Thursday at 3:36 p.m. However, AP reporter Darlene Superville has tweeted that the president is having “a non-public day” Thursday but keeping busy on Afghanistan, COVID, and his Build Back Better agenda.

What do you want? He flew back from vacation to deliver a 20-minute speech on Afghanistan Monday, returned to Camp David that night, and flew back Tuesday evening to prep for his interview with George Stephanopoulos. He’s been sort of public.

What’s hilarious is there’s approximately one Biden supporter in the responses replying to every tweet explaining that Biden is busy working. He’s got a busier day ahead of him than Biden.

Where is the vice president? She’s usually standing right behind Biden whenever he speaks from the White House.

OK, we’ve got to give Steve Benedict one tweet, because he’s working overtime trying to set everyone straight on this thread:

Good effort.

