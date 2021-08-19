https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/ap-reporter-relays-that-president-biden-is-having-a-non-public-day-but-is-keeping-very-busy/

There was a lot of talk on Twitter Wednesday night after Fox News’ Bret Baier suggested that President Biden would be flying back to his home in Delaware Thursday. A few people checked with the FAA and found that it had implemented temporary flight restrictions over Wilmington for the rest of the week.

President Biden, who has spent the last few days traveling between the White House and Camp David, is scheduled to head to Delaware for a long weekend. That’s according to the FAA’s website pic.twitter.com/q9lWpHxbeG — WMAL News (@wmalnews) August 18, 2021

We’ve also learned that the White House called a travel photo lid Thursday at 3:36 p.m. However, AP reporter Darlene Superville has tweeted that the president is having “a non-public day” Thursday but keeping busy on Afghanistan, COVID, and his Build Back Better agenda.

.@POTUS is having a non-public day. WH says he’ll meet with his national security team on Afghanistan, receive an update on the COVID-19 response, and engage with members of Congress regarding his Build Back Better agenda before the House returns next week. — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) August 19, 2021

What do you want? He flew back from vacation to deliver a 20-minute speech on Afghanistan Monday, returned to Camp David that night, and flew back Tuesday evening to prep for his interview with George Stephanopoulos. He’s been sort of public.

If people want a president capable of working each day or appearing in public more than 1-2x per week or answering non-scripted questions then vote for them in elections. — Terry J. Benzie (@terryjbenzie) August 19, 2021

I believe the common parlance for that is “he’s hiding.” — Chris Iverson_Chris and Emily (@Chris__Iverson) August 19, 2021

Thanks for the update. He’s flying back to Delaware to get more rest. — Hunters Laptop (@HunterBLaptop1) August 19, 2021

Nap time for grandpa. — Thomas Sullivan Magnum (@SidFinchy) August 19, 2021

I hate to do this … but had this been the other guy, reporters would camp outside the WH demanding answers. The treatment of Biden versus the other guy is blatant bias from MSM. — Vu (@PaulNguyenAMC) August 19, 2021

As useful as the last Afghan president. — Stevie (@stevie2wenty) August 19, 2021

Shameful. It’s becoming obvious he’s just too old for the job. — RoyGBiv (@RoyGBiv56109402) August 19, 2021

He’s having a non-public Presidency, but apparently that’s not an issue for our sleepy media — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) August 19, 2021

What’s hilarious is there’s approximately one Biden supporter in the responses replying to every tweet explaining that Biden is busy working. He’s got a busier day ahead of him than Biden.

What a disgrace. So sad. — Reynaldo Aguirre (@hotdogreynaldo) August 19, 2021

This is how he won the presidency and this is how he plans to keep it. Bold plan — Tony (@tony_vargas45) August 19, 2021

I think we’ve seen the fruits of the “Build Back Better” agenda that Biden was fed by the world elites. #Afghanistan — James Manning (@mattyjmanning) August 19, 2021

Disgrace. Remove this fossil from office. — vector98 (@vector98x) August 19, 2021

He can’t meet for 30 minutes and answer questions? At least this guy doesn’t tweet mean things right? — Kevin brown (@Kevinbrown1994) August 19, 2021

In other words they called a lid in the middle of a chaotic and dangerous conflict — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) August 19, 2021

Non-public day 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Gulag Mouser Meownymous (@Meownymous) August 19, 2021

He just wants to go home. — Savage KGB Patriot (@Zimmy71) August 19, 2021

Must be nice. Guessing no pressing issues at the moment — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) August 19, 2021

Even on the least stressful days, Biden is barely functional. Throw in some adversity and whoo boy. — Festus (@BulleitBro) August 19, 2021

Thank you, Biden spokeswoman! — President * (@MindyHartmiller) August 19, 2021

Most of his days are “non public” days and he rarely works more than an hour a day, according to his schedule. Routinely runs off to Delaware for Alzheimer’s treatment. Tragedy we have to put up with this. — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) August 19, 2021

This guy is circling the drain. — theprober (@SaucePLaya) August 19, 2021

You sound gullible, Darlene. — Vivienne Bouché (@BoucheVivienne) August 19, 2021

Hidin’ Biden. This is a disgrace to the American people. Horrible leadership. Where’s Kamala…? Anyone see her at all? The media spent 2 years building up how strong Biden is. This is what you get. pic.twitter.com/q9TYqy6gFc — SoonerOkie (@BoomSoon365) August 19, 2021

Where is the vice president? She’s usually standing right behind Biden whenever he speaks from the White House.

OK, we’ve got to give Steve Benedict one tweet, because he’s working overtime trying to set everyone straight on this thread:

Meeting with the national security team is elder abuse?

Getting Covid briefings from the CDC is elder abuse?

Meeting with Congress on infrastructure is elder abuse?

Or did you miss that list of items on his schedule because you were too busy letting yourself be swayed by trash? — Steve Benedict (@SteveBenedict17) August 19, 2021

Good effort.

