Arrests of migrants with previous convictions for sexual offenses jumped 171 percent during the first 10 months of Fiscal Year 2021, according to a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents apprehended 423 criminal aliens with convictions for sexual offenses as of July 31.

An Arrests of Individuals with Criminal Convictions report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals that Border Patrol agents arrested 423 migrants with previous convictions for sexual offenses. This is the highest year recorded during the six years included in the report.

The arrest of 423 migrants in 10 months represents an increase of 171 percent over the Fiscal Year 2020 entire year’s report of 156 arrests. And, the 2020 arrests are up from only 58 during Fiscal Year 2019.

CBP officials told Breitbart Texas on Thursday that the report includes migrants with convictions of sexual offenses both in the United States and in other countries. Many of these migrants were convicted of sexual offense crimes in the United States and were subsequently deported following the completion of court-ordered sentences. The report also does not distinguish between sexual offenses committed against adults or children.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the arrest of migrants with criminal histories that include sexual offenses. These reports also include the arrests of previously deported child sex offenders.

On August 18, Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector arrested multiple previously deported sex offenders, Breitbart reported. Those included two men arrested in the Laredo Sector with previous convictions for indecency with a child–sexual contact and sexual assault.

