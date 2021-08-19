https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/at-least-hes-honest-pentagon-spox-john-kirby-still-doesnt-know-how-many-american-citizens-are-stranded-in-afghanistan-video/

Earlier this week, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told CNN’s John Berman that the State Department didn’t know how many Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan or whether those Americans would be able to get out.

Fast-forward to today, when Kirby is noticeably better informed.

We kid, of course:

Well, um … are there any plans to try to find out or … ?

Oh.

Maybe the Biden administration should get on that.

About as well as everything else.

