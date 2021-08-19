https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bannon-trump-should-become-house-speaker-impeach-biden-then-run-for-president-in-2024/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Trump should become House speaker, impeach Biden, then run for President in 2024

U.S. forces abandoning Bagram Airfield could be “one of the big impeachment charges brought” against Biden.

“This thing is going to be huge. That’s why I say, hey, Donald Trump should be elected the speaker of the House after Republicans have the sweeping victory in November ’22, at least for 100 days, take the gavel from Nancy Pelosi, gavel him in, start the impeachment process. In 100 days, punch out and go run for president of the United States in 2024.”

The speaker of the House is not required to be an elected member of Congress.