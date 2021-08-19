https://noqreport.com/2021/08/19/biden-admin-tells-americans-stranded-in-afghanistan-to-pay-for-their-own-flights-home/

President Joe Biden’s administration is telling Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan to pay for their own passage back to the U.S.

“Repatriation flights are not free, and passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement and may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports until the loan is repaid,” the Overseas Security Advisory Council noted in its security alert for Afghanistan. “The cost may be $2,000 USD or more per person.” State Dept’s Overseas Security Advisory Council said Aug. 14: “Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports til the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person.” https://t.co/K9bb3xtoYE pic.twitter.com/2pPo3n64dJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021 “The Biden admin is giving illegal immigrants free plane tickets to anywhere in the US but forcing Americans trapped in a terrorist-controlled country pay $2k to fly home,” Rep. Jim Banks tweeted. The Biden admin is giving illegal immigrants free plane tickets to anywhere in the US but forcing Americans trapped in a terrorist-controlled country pay $2k to fly home. https://t.co/JOakkVfj6g — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 19, 2021 […]